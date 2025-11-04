Two killed in separate bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 4 (PTI) Two people were killed and eight others injured in two separate bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Eluru district, one person died and four others were injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned near Jubilee Nagar on Monday night.

The bus carrying 15 passengers was proceeding from Dharmajigudem in West Godavari district to Hyderabad when the driver lost control near a curve due to overspeeding and the vehicle turned turtle.

“One person died and four others were injured in the accident near Jubilee Nagar in Lingapalem mandal of Eluru district,” Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Ravichandra told PTI.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, in another mishap in Sri Satya Sai district, one person died and four others were injured after a private bus, also heading to Hyderabad, was involved in a collision with a van.

“One person died and four others sustained injuries in the accident... There were 20 passengers in the bus,” Dharmavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hemant Kumar told PTI.

The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles have been seized by the police, and one of the drivers has been taken into custody while the other remains absconding.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and investigation is on. PTI MS STH ROH