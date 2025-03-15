Two killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Delhi's Mayur Vihar and Narela, an official said on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Rani Devi and Shyam Chand (73), he said, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

In the first incident, Adarsh, from Shalimar Bagh, informed police that around 3 am on March 13, a speeding truck coming from Bawana in a reckless manner rammed into a tractor that was carrying workers to Narela.

"Several workers were injured, and they were taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where Rani Devi, was declared dead by doctors," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

On March 14, around 3.30 am the police was informed that a speeding car hit two men, who were on a scooter on their way to a crematorium, the officer said.

He said that Shyam Chand and Suraj Mal Verma (67), were taken to Dharamshila Hospital, where Chand was declared dead by doctors. The body has been shifted to mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered cases in both incidents and further investigations are underway, he added. PTI SSJ BM OZ OZ