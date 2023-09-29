Two killed in separate incidents of assault in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his alcoholic father in Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

In another incident, a 21-year old man was killed following a dispute during Ganesh immersion, officials said.

Sanjay Shankarrao Nidhekar (45), resident of Subhash Nagar, was found murdered near Vivekananda Smarak on Ambazari Road in the early hours of Thursday.

Nidhekar struggled with alcohol addiction and often harassed his wife, an official said.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, after a quarrel, his wife and younger son went over to her parents' house.

Nidhekar was found murdered early Thursday morning. His other son, who is 20 years old, allegedly confessed to have attacked him with a sharp weapon and was arrested, the official said.

In the second incident, Premchand Dhanesh Nishad (21) was allegedly killed in Kalamna area following a spat between two groups.

There was a confrontation between two groups of youngsters from Om Sairam Society and a neighboring area. Bhupendra (19) allegedly stabbed Premchand fatally on Thursday evening. He was arrested and further probe was on, the police official said. PTI COR KRK