Two killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Gumla/Giridih, Sep 24 (PTI) Two persons, including a 23-year-old student, died in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Gumla and Giridih districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Gumla, the mishap occurred when Dhanbad resident Vishnu Lohar (32) was riding a bike with his friend. It collided with a carrier truck under the Kadara police station limits around 9 am, they said.

His friend is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, a police officer said.

Both the vehicles have been seized, he added.

In the second accident in Giridih, the student, a resident of Hadodih Sonardih, died when a speeding truck hit him when he was on his way to a library.

The driver fled the scene with the truck following the incident, another police officer said.

A search is underway to trace them.