Two killed in separate road accidents in UP

Mainpuri (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable was among two persons killed in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday, Om Vir Singh Rajput (27) was returning to resume his duties in Etawah PAC after celebrating Holi with his family when a truck rammed into his motorcycle on Saturday evening, they said.

In another road accident, a retired roadways employee identified as 65-year-old Babu Ram was killed when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Villagers rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI COR NAV DV DV