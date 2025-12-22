Two killed in separate road accidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents here, police said on Monday.

The two accidents occurred in Haldi and Revati police station areas on Sunday evening.

In the first incident, 15-year-old Bunty Patel, a resident of Javahin Baburani village under the Haldi police station area, was returning home on a tractor when he fell off near the Nem Chhapra Rajpur culvert. The tractor ran over his chest, killing him on the spot, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh said an FIR has been registered against the tractor driver on a complaint lodged by the deceased's uncle, Sarju Patel. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

In the second incident, a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on the Revati-Sahatwar main road near Trikalpur village left motorcyclist Om Prakash Gond (40) dead and his wife Pushpa Devi (35) and their son Alok (10) injured, police said.

Local residents rushed the three to the Community Health Centre in Revati in an ambulance, where doctors declared Gond brought dead, they said.

Pushpa Devi, who sustained serious injuries, has been referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Revati SHO Rakesh Bahadur Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the SUV involved in the accident has been seized.