Two killed in separate train-related accidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) The bodies of two persons were found in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday, with police suspecting that one allegedly died after falling off a moving rail coach, and the other was hit by a train.

Police said Vishal Verma (26) was found dead on the railway track in the morning near Raghunath Pur village on the Chhapra-Ballia train section. Bandsih Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Pal said that Vishal, from Gaighat of the Revti area, was travelling from the area on Sunday night. It is suspected that he died after falling from the train.

In another incident, Shamim Nat (36) died after being hit by a train near Chhata railway crossing, police said.

He was a resident of Chhata village, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.