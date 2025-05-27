Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, May 27 (PTI) A man and a woman were killed in separate tiger attacks in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

A total of 11 persons have died in attacks by big cats in the district, home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, this month.

Nanda Sanjay Makalwar (45), resident of Chiroli village in Mul tehsil, who had gone to the forest to collect bamboo sticks with her husband and some others, was attacked by a tiger in Chichpalli forest range in the morning, said a senior official of the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

Suresh Sopankar (52), a resident of Kantapeth, was mauled to death in the same compartment no 524 under Chichpalli range around noon. Sopankar had gone to the forest to graze cattle.

Earlier this month, three women from Sindewahi tehsil were killed by a tiger while they were collecting tendu leaves on May 10. Besides, there were other incidents of tiger attack in the area. PTI COR KRK