Two killed in tiger attacks in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur, May 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed in tiger attacks in the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a forest official said.

One of the attacks took place when villagers ventured into the forest to collect tendu leaves in the wee hours of the day, he said.

The official said that Maroti Shende (64), a resident of Wadhona village, was attacked and injured by a big cat in the Talodhi forest range in the Nagbhid tehsil under the Bramhapuri forest division.

Forest staffers rushed him to a rural hospital in Sindewahi, and he died during treatment, he said.

In a similar incident, Rushi Pendor, a resident of Shivpur-Chek village in Mul tehsil, was mauled to death by a tiger, a senior official of the TATR said.

The man had gone missing on Saturday, and his body was recovered following a search operation in the Mul range under the buffer zone of the reserve, he said.

With the latest casualties, eight deaths due to man-animal conflicts have been recorded in Chandrapur district since May 10, including the attack on three women in Sindewahi tehsil. PTI COR ARU