Two killed in tiger attacks in MP’s Umaria and Balaghat districts

Umaria/Balaghat (MP), Dec 22 (PTI) Two men were killed in tiger attacks in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria and Balaghat districts, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In the Khitoli range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Umaria district, a tiger killed a 45-year-old man, identified as Khairuha Baiga.

Another big cat mauled to death a 55-year-old farmer, Sukhram Uikey, in Balaghat when he was working in his agricultural field in Ambejhari village under Tirodi tehsil on Sunday afternoon.

Khitoli range (Umaria district) officer Swasti Shri Jain said that Baiga went missing on Friday after he left his brother-in-law’s home for work.

Advertisment

On Sunday, a skull, some parts of hand and clothes were found behind a resort in the Kuluhabah area, he said.

The body was identified as that of Baiga by his family members, the forest official said.

The pugmarks of a tiger were found in the nearby area, Jain said.

Advertisment

A forest team has been pressed to search the tiger in the area to prevent similar man-big cat conflicts, the range officer said.

Balaghat’s Sub Divisional Officer of Forest Department BR Sirsam said that a tiger killed Uikey at around 3 pm on Sunday when he was in his agricultural field. His bulls fled and reached his home, raising concerns about his safety.

His family members reached the field and found a tiger eating Uikey’s body, he said.

Advertisment

Later, a team of forest officials reached the spot and forced the tiger away from the spot, he said. PTI COR ADU NR