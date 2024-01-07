Two killed in truck-bike collision in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Two men were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a truck in this district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place in Amaria police station area on Saturday night, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Brajveer Singh said Raees (30), a resident of Badepura, and Sabir (35), a resident of Mohammad Islamnagar, were returning home on their bike when it collided with a truck on the Haridwar National Highway.

The two were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, the SHO said.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident, Singh said. PTI COR CDN CK