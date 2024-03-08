Two killed in wild elephant attacks in TN

Udhagamandalam (TN), Mar 8 (PTI) Two persons were killed here on Friday in different instances of wild elephant attack, Forest department officials said.

50 year-old Madev was attacked by a pachyderm at Devan Estate area in Gudalur and succumbed to his injuries at the local government hospital, they said.

Similarly, at Moyar village, Nagaraj (51) was attacked and killed by a wild elephant outside his house, when he ventured out in the wee hours of today.

He was rushed to a local hospital but did not respond to treatment and died, officials added. PTI CORR SA