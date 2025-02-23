Two killed, minor injured as bike hit by a speeding truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 23 (PTI) A 60-year-old man and his nephew were on Sunday killed while his 10-year-old granddaughter sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The victims were on their way from Shamli to Satheri village to attend the funeral of a relative when the accident occurred, the police said. The tragic incident took place on the Khatoli-Budhana road near the Kali river bridge under Ratanpuri police station area, they said.

Noor Mohammad and his nephew Faizan (32) were killed in the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Tej Singh told reporters. Mohammad's 10-year-old granddaughter was injured in the incident, he said.

The SHO said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle after the incident, the officer said. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS