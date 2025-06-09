Two killed, nine injured as bus collides with trucks in Gujarat

Kheda (Gujarat), Jun 9 (PTI) The conductor and a passenger of a state transport bus were killed, and nine others were injured after the vehicle collided with two trucks in Gujarat's Kheda district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kapadvanj-Modasa Highway around 11.30 am when a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus heading to Kheda district, inspector A R Chaudhary said.

He said the bus was coming from Bayad town of Arvalli district.

"The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming truck while trying to overtake another truck at Pankhiya crossroads near Kapadvanj. After hitting the first truck, the bus veered off and hit another truck behind it," the official said.

Bus conductor Sanjaysinh Bihola (51) and Amarsinh Parmar (70), a passenger, were killed, he said.

He said nine persons, among them seven passengers and the drivers of the bus and a truck, sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

"Prima facie, it appears that the bus driver, who has been hospitalised, was at fault. We are taking statements from passengers and will register a first information report against him," the official said.