Two killed, one hurt in road crash in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two people died on the spot and another was injured when their car fell into a drain in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accident took place near Soi Tikkar village in Ghumarwin area on Tuesday night, they said.

The victims were returning from a function to drop off one of the car occupants when the vehicle went out of control and fell into the drain near Soi Tikkar.

The deceased were identified as Sarwan Kumar (62) and Shyam Sundar (60), while the injured, Dadi, with serious injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, they added. PTI COR BPL CK