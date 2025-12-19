Two killed, one injured after bikes collide, truck runs them over in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Two men were killed, and another was injured after being run over by a truck following a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sarwar (25) and Ishrat (30), they said.

SHO of Chilla police station, Anoop Kumar Dubey, said that on Thursday night, at around 8.30 pm, Sarwar and Ishrat, who are residents of Lalloli town in Fatehpur district, were returning to Lalloli from Banda on the same motorcycle when they collided with a motorcycle driven by Pramod.

They all fell onto the road and were run over by a speeding truck. Sarwar and Ishrat died on the spot, while Pramod (28), who was on the other motorcycle, was seriously injured, the SHO said.

Pramod was rushed to a hospital, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and efforts are on to nab its driver, police said.