Two killed, one injured after tree falls during storm in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), May 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a tree fell on them during a storm in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Gunjora village in the Ram Toriya Panchayat on Saturday evening, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Amit Amava said the tree fell due to a storm, killing Vrindavan Lodhi (50) and Balram Lodhi (35).

One person was injured, he said.

A group of people were performing a puja under the old tree when it fell, former Janpad Panchayat member Ramkripal Sharma said.