Two killed, one injured after truck loses control in UP's Shahjahanpur; search for driver on

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne persons standing by the roadside were killed, and another person was injured after being hit by an out-of-control truck in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident took place near Chak Bhitara village under the Roza police station area.

The deceased were identified as Mahavir (40) and Hemnath (30), who were relatives, he said.

Dwivedi told PTI that Mahavir and Hemnath were standing by the roadside when a truck coming from the opposite direction lost control, hit an autorickshaw, injuring its driver. It then ran over the two men before overturning into a roadside ditch.

Police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared Mahavir and Hemnath dead, he said. The auto-rickshaw driver is receiving medical treatment.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The truck has been seized, while its driver fled the spot and is being searched for, police said.