Two killed, one injured after wall of house collapses on them in Nashik district

Nashik, Sep 8 (PTI) A man and a three-year-old boy were killed, while a woman was injured when a slab and a wall of an old house collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nalwadpada village in Dindori taluka of the district around 11.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

A slab and a wall of a room in the house caved in, trapping three members of a family who were asleep, he said.

Gulab Waman Khare (60), his wife Vithabai, and grandson Nishant were trapped under the rubble, the official said.

The couple's son Vishal heard the loud crash and saw the trio trapped in the debris, and alerted the neighbours, he said, adding that the trio was extricated in the early hours of Friday.

Gulab and his grandson were killed in the incident, while Vithabai sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. PTI COR ARU