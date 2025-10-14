Two killed, one injured as bus collides with motorcycle in Pune

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries after a bus belonging to a civic transport utility hit a motorcycle near a tunnel on the outskirts of Pune city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am near the old Katraj tunnel when three persons, including a woman, were heading towards Pune on the motorbike, they said.

"The bus of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, which was also headed towards Pune, hit the motorcycle from behind at a sharp turn. Two motorcycle riders died on the spot, while a woman was seriously injured," an official from Ambegaon police station said.

The bus driver was taken into custody and the injured woman was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The deceased, identified as Akash Gogawale (29) and Anushka Wadkar (27) and the injured woman, were residents of Sasewadi on Pune-Satara Road, the police said. PTI SPK GK