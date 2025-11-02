Two killed, one injured as car crashes into Metro station pillar in Pune

Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into the pillar of a Metro station in Pune city early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Bund Garden area, an official from Koregaon Park police station said.

"At around 4.30 am, a car hit a pillar of Bund Garden Metro station. As per the primary information, two persons in the car died while the third person sustained serious injuries," senior police inspector Sangita Jadhav said.

"We are in the process of ascertaining the identity of the deceased and also verifying how the accident took place," the official said. PTI SPK GK