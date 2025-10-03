Two killed, one injured as car crashes into truck on Jaipur-Agra highway

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was seriously injured on Friday when their newly purchased car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled, leaving the occupants trapped inside, officials said.

Dausa Sadar Station House Officer (SHO), Hanuman Sahai, said the deceased were identified as Ajit Meena of Kanchanpura and Ravi Meena of Thikria.

Their companion, also named Ajit Meena from Nandri village, suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the district hospital before being referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

"Locals and police personnel had to struggle to extricate the injured Ajit from the mangled vehicle. The truck has been seized, and further investigation is underway," SHO Sahai said.

The three friends were said to be returning home after purchasing a new car when the accident occurred, police added. PTI AG HIG HIG