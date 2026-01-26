Two killed, one injured as car falls into gorge in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 26 (PTI) Two persons died and one was injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Mizoram's Saitual district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon when the three occupants were travelling from their village, Luangpawn, to attend a conference of the Presbyterian Church's youth wing at Phullen village, around 20 km away, they said.

When the family members enquired with the residents of Phullen about the three persons, they were told that the trio had not come there, a police officer said.

The residents of Luangpawn then launched a search for the three persons and found them at the accident spot, he said.

Their car skidded and fell off the gorge near Phullen village, he said.

The victims have been identified as Lalthansanga (33), who was driving the car, and Lalawmsanga (37). Both of them died on the spot while their friend, Lalnunzira, sustained injuries, the officer said.

The injured person was rushed to Saitual hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI CORR ACD