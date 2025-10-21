Two killed, one injured as motorcycles collide head-on in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two youths were killed on the spot and another was seriously injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in the Karari police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra (22) and Nilesh (30), residents of Lohanda village under Saini police station limits. They were returning from a visit to the Kaushambi archaeological site on Monday night, when their motorcycle collided with another bike near Tulsipur village under Karari police station area.

The impact of the collision killed both of them instantly, while another motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Circle Officer (Manjhanpur) Shivank Singh said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving information, sent the bodies for post-mortem and arranged treatment for the injured person at the district hospital. PTI CORR ABN RT RT