Two killed, one injured as speeding car hits motorcycle in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Two people were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle on National Highway 19 here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Gerai Power House in the Gopiganj area.

SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said the car hit the motorcycle from behind, throwing all three riders off.

Nachna Devi (65) died on the spot, while neighbour Rohit Saroj (25) succumbed during treatment. Her nephew Tufani Prajapati (35) was critically injured and referred to the Varanasi trauma centre.

Police have seized the car and arrested its driver. Two other occupants fled the spot. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered, the SHO added.