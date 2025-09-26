Two killed, one injured as speeding truck runs over pedestrians in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Two pedestrians were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding dumper truck ran over them, police said on Friday. The truck then rammed into a transformer and caught fire.

The incident occurred near Kunda village in the Amer police station area on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Karan Sharma said the victims were identified as Shankarlal Saini (32), Omprakash Saini (40), and Sohanlal (40), residents of Shiv Kunda Talai.

The victims were standing near a flour mill close to their homes when the dumper truck, carrying stones, hit them. The vehicle dragged the trio for some distance before it rammed into a transformer and caught fire, police said.

While Shankarlal and Omprakash died on the spot, Sohanlal suffered multiple fractures in his arms and legs and is undergoing treatment, they added.

Following the incident, angry locals blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway by placing the bodies on the road and demanded restrictions on the speed of heavy vehicles. The blockade was lifted after police intervention, officials said. PTI AG SMV HIG