Two killed, one injured as SUV rams into taxi near Siri Fort in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was critically injured when an SUV rammed into a taxi near Siri Fort in south Delhi during the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as the taxi driver, Girja Kumar Bhardwaj, a resident of Khichdipur, Ranjeet and Sumit, both residents of Nehru Nagar.

While Girja and Ranjeet died in the accident, Sumit remains in critical condition, they said.

According to the Police, Ranjeet and Sumit were returning home from a wedding when the accident occurred. A PCR call was received at around 4.20 am regarding the collision on August Kranti Marg.

The SUV was travelling from Panchsheel Flyover towards Andrews Ganj when it hit the taxi as the latter was turning right towards Balbir Saxena Marg.

While both vehicles were in their respective lanes, the police said the SUV driver was allegedly overspeeding and driving in a rash manner.

The driver of the car, identified as Krishansh Kapoor (21), a resident of Udai Park in south Delhi, has been apprehended, police said.

All three occupants of the taxi were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"Doctors declared two of them, including the taxi driver, brought dead upon arrival, while the third, Sumit, is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

Monika Singh, a passerby, said both vehicles were severely damaged, suggesting the impact occurred at a "high speed". She added that police and emergency services reached the spot shortly after the incident.

A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The bodies were handed over to the respective families following the post-mortem examination, the police added.