Two killed, one injured as truck crashes into petrol pump wall on Jhansi-Lalitpur highway

Jhansi (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two men were killed while another sustained injuries early Saturday when a speeding truck lost control and crashed into the boundary wall of a petrol pump near Talbehat on the Jhansi-Lalitpur highway, police said.

According to Talbehat SHO Manoj Kumar Mishra, the incident occurred around 5:30 am when the truck was en route from Lalitpur to Jhansi.

As the vehicle reached near Bamori village, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the truck to veer off the road and ram into the petrol pump's wall. The vehicle was severely damaged in the collision, crushing the people inside with iron rods and other items it was transporting, the SHO said.

Rajkumar Sahariya (35) and Ramesh Pal (40), both from Bighakhet village, died on the spot, while Ravi (18) from the same village is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said.