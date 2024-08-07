Two killed, one injured as truck hits motorcycle

Jajpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when a speeding truck hit the bike they were riding in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The trio was returning home on a motorcycle after purchasing medicine from Kaudikhola market on Tuesday night when a speeding truck hit them from behind, they said.

Subham Kumar Singh (21) and his sister Kalpana Singh (13) died on the spot and Krupasindhu Singh (50) sustained serious injuries in the accident, the police said.

Local people rescued the injured and rushed him to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The truck fled from the scene after the accident.

The seriously injured was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, they said.

When the news of the accident spread, irate residents and family members of the deceased staged a protest and blocked the NH-53 connecting Paradeep and Chandikhole by burning tyres protesting the incident.

They demanded the arrest of the driver, seizure of the truck, regulation of traffic congestion and compensation for the family of the deceased. PTI COR AAM RG