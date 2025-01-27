Two killed, one injured as truck hits tempo in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a collision between a tempo and truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening on Peth Road in Panchavati area, the Mhasrul police station official said.

"Govardhan Gosavi and Pandu Lakhan were unloading vegetables from a tempo when a truck hit the vehicle, killing them on the spot. One person was injured. Truck driver Sandeep Sanap fled from the spot and was arrested today," the official said.

Incidentally, eyewitnesses said some persons took away vegetables from the ill-fated tempo instead of helping the accident victims. PTI COR BNM