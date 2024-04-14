Two killed, one injured as wall collapses during repairs to house in Thane district

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) A worker and a labour contractor were killed and another person was injured after a wall collapsed during repairs to a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Bhayander East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around 11 am, the official said.

A house was being repaired when one of its walls collapsed on two workers and a labour contractor.

While worker Makhanlal Yadav (25) and labour contractor Hariram Chouhan (49) were killed, the second worker suffered injuries, the official said.

After being alerted, the local firemen reached the spot, cleared the rubble and rushed the injured worker to a government hospital.

A police officer from the Navghar police station in the area said a first information report (FIR) was being registered for negligence under the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NR