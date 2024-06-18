Two killed, one injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

Korba, Jun 18 (PTI) Two villagers, including a woman, were killed and another man was injured on Tuesday in a lightning strike near a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when the victims were ploughing their farm land in Karra village under Katghora police station limits, an official said.

As it started to rain, they took shelter under a tree. Suddenly, lightning struck them, he said.

Two villagers, Bhuvaneshwar Singh (42) and Basant Bai Kanwar (40), died on the spot, said the official.

Another local resident, Manbodh Singh (42), was injured in the lighting strike and rushed to a community health centre in Katghora where his condition was said to be critical, he added. PTI COR RSY