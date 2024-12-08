Two killed, one injured in motorcycle crash in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki(UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Two people died while another was injured when their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in UP's Barabanki, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred in Fatehpur tehsil area on Saturday night when Umakant Singh(45) and Rajesh Kumar (55) were travelling and crashed into Ankit's (25) motorcycle, they said.

The injured were taken to Community Health Center Suratganj where doctors declared Singh and Kumar brought dead, the police said.

Meanwhile, Ankit has been referred to the district hospital, they added.

Advertisment

Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ