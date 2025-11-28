Two killed, one injured in motorcycle-unknown vehicle collision in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A minor among two were killed, and another minor was seriously injured in a motorcycle-unknown vehicle collision in UP's Shahjahanpur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night near the Shahjahanpur railway station when the victims, who were relatives, were returning home on a motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the deceased were identified as Rinku (25) and Nitish Kumar (12), while Gurudev (6) sustained serious injuries.

The injured boy was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Dwivedi said the police are examining CCTV footage to trace the unknown vehicle responsible for the collision. PTI COR CDN SMV APL