Two killed, one injured in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Two persons died when an SUV rammed into a road divider and hit two cars in the opposite lane near east Delhi's Mayur Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

One person was injured in the incident that took place on Noida Link road.

According to a complaint lodged by Aakash, the driver of one of the cars that were hit by the SUV, the accident was caused by a Bolero that was coming from Delhi towards Noida.

Around 1.14 am, the Bolero hit the central verge, veered into the opposite lane and rammed into Aakash's Baleno before overturning onto a taxi, the complaint stated.

The taxi driver, Arjun Solanki, and one of the taxi passengers Suman Dhoopra died in the incident. Dhoopra's husband Sanjeev was seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital in Noida, a police officer said.

"The bodies have been sent to LBS Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station," the officer said.

Police said the Bolero driver fled the scene and efforts are being made to nab him.