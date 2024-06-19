Two killed, one injured in road accident in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Two people were killed and one was injured after their car crashed into a truck carrying a water tanker in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred on Tuesday night. They received a PCR call reporting the incident near the Tilak Nagar flyover. The officials reached the spot and found the car in a wrecked condition.

There were three passengers in the car, who were rushed to a hospital. Two of them, identified as Jagrit Vaid and Vedant Arora, were declared dead on arrival. While one was injured, Ananya Sehgal is undergoing treatment, police said.

Six teams of traffic police personnel were formed to locate the vehicle. Upon examining CCTV footage, the teams were deployed along the Najafgarh Road from Rajouri Garden to Uttam Nagar Chowk, Pankha Road, and Outer Ring Road to trace the vehicle, the officer said.

The driver of the truck, Bharat Ray (34) was arrested and the vehicle was seized, police said.