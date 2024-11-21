Two killed, one injured in road crash in UP's Farukhabad

Farukhabad (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another injured here on Thursday when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a pickup vehicle in Kamalganj police station area, police said.

The incident took place when Shiva (22), Abhishek Jatav (18) and Akash (20) were going to Katrauli Patti village and a speeding pickup vehicle hit their bike, they said.

All the three injured were rushed to a hospital, where Shiva and Abhishek were declared brought dead while the condition of Akash was stated to be stable, the police said.

Police officials said they are probing the matter and trying to arrest the accused driver. PTI COR ABN RPA