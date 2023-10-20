Two killed, one injured in truck accident in Kasara ghat

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one injured after a loaded truck fell into a valley along the Kasara ghat between Mumbai and Nashik, an official said on Friday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn, the official said.

The truck rolled down 400 feet and crashed into a valley.

While two persons on board the vehicle died, the truck driver suffered injuries. He has been admitted to a local hospital, said the official from Kasara police station. PTI COR NR