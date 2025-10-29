Two killed, over 20 injured as UP Roadways bus rams into truck in Budaun

Budaun (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Two people died and more than 20 others were injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus rammed into a parked truck in Budaun district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the Agra depot Roadways bus collided with the truck parked on Kachhla Road under Ujhani police station limits, Ujhani Circle Officer Devendra Singh said.

There were 25 passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash. Of them, about 20 sustained injuries. The police reached the spot soon after being informed and rushed all the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ujhani, officials said.

Bus driver Hakim Singh (45) from Agra, and a passenger, Dharmendra Kumar (46) of Mainpuri, were declared dead by doctors, they said.

The remaining injured were later referred to the Government Medical College and the District Hospital in Budaun for further treatment, the police said.

Authorities have informed the families of the deceased, and inquest and post-mortem proceedings are underway, they added.