Two killed over financial dispute in Andhra Pradesh

Gollaprolu (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another survived an attempted murder following a financial dispute in Tatiparthi village of Kakinada district, a police official said on Thursday.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) G Bindu Madhav said that the accused, Rampam Gangadhar, allegedly lured his relatives Rampam Srinivas (51) and Thorati Suribabu (44) to a field late on Tuesday and killed them by pushing them into a well.

"Two persons were murdered and one person (Suribabu) escaped an attempt on his life in Tatiparthi village over a financial dispute," Madhav told PTI.

The bodies of Srinivas and Suribabu were shifted to Pithapuram Community Health Centre (PCHC) for postmortem after conducting inquest proceedings.

Police have registered a case under section 103(1), 109(1) BNS.

Suspects are being interrogated and further investigation is underway, the SP added. PTI MS STH SA