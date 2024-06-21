Two killed over land dispute in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 21 (PTI) A man and his nephew were allegedly killed by their relatives during a brawl over a land dispute in Sangod here, police said on Saturday.

The mutilated bodies of the duo, who were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons and sticks, were found in a field in Malbawadi area of the town, they said.

The accused attempted to pass off the incident as an accident and are since absconding, police added.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Prajapat (50) and his nephew Ravi Prajapat (34) -- both residents of Sangod, police said.

“According to family members, Ashok and Ravi were called for a negotiation on the land dispute at the field. They were then attacked with sticks and sharp weapons," said Lakhan Singh, sub inspector at Sangod Police Station.

The SI said the accused then attempted to cover up the murder as an accident and damaged the bike on which the duo had arrived. Later, they threw their bodies on the roadside in the Malbawadi area, Singh said.

He said initial investigation revealed that the accused are likely to be 4-5 persons, and added that they are yet to be caught.

The bodies of the duo was sent for post-mortem, after which, it would be handed over to their kin, the SI said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Nagar said family members of the deceased are yet to file a report on the incident. He said police will file a case of murder based on their complaint. PTI COR OZ OZ SKY SKY