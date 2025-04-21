Two killed, seven injured as pvt bus rams into truck in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed, and seven sustained injuries after a private bus rammed into a truck on a highway in Gujarat's Vadodara in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara around 3.30 am, an official from Harni police station said.

He said the bus had left from Surat around 11 pm and was heading to Ahmedabad when it hit a truck from behind.

"Nine persons were taken to the SSG Hospital, of which two were declared dead," said Dr Hitendra Chauhan, resident medical officer of the hospital.

He said five of the injured persons were discharged, and two sustained grievous injuries, with one of them being referred to Ahmedabad for treatment.

Police said the deceased were identified as Ahmedabad resident Chandubhai Kumbhani (58) and Partha Bavaliya (25) from Amreli. PTI COR KA ARU