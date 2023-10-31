Two killed, seven injured in collision on highway in MP's Sehore

Sehore (MP), Oct 31 (PTI) Two persons were killed and seven injured in a collision between three vehicles on the Bhopal-Indore Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred between 11 pm and midnight on Monday when two trucks and a van collided near Sekda Khedi, Kotwali police station in-charge Vikas Khichi said.

Two persons died, and seven were injured in the collision, he said.

Two persons were brought dead to the district hospital, while those injured are undergoing treatment, said Dr A S Dhakad, the duty doctor at the hospital. PTI COR ADU ARU