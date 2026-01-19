Two killed, six injured after a tractor overturns in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti, Jan 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others injured when a tractor they were travelling in overturned in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, a police officer said.

Officer-in-Charge of Rania police station, Shyamal Shubhankar, told PTI that the villagers informed the police about the mishap at Nirsingh village.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Gullu Banding of Raisom Tola and Mangal Surin (40), the officer said.

The OC said six others, including the tractor driver Birsu Badaik, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Rania.

The bodies will be sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem on Tuesday, police said.