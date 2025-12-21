Two killed, six injured as car crashes into tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district

Guna (MP), Dec 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others injured when the car they were travelling in hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Bhulae in the Dharanwada area of the district, they said.

Dharnawada police station in-charge Prabhat Katare told reporters that a group of people were returning after attending a cultural programme in the Bhulae village on Saturday night.

The driver of the car carrying them lost control of the steering wheel, and the vehicle crashed into a tree, he said.

The accident left two dead and six injured, the official said. Four of the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital and two to a private hospital, he said.

The deceased victims have been identified as Lal Singh Lodha (35) and Maya Bai Bijori (40), Katare said. Their bodies were handed to their respective families after the post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, he said. PTI COR BNS MAS NR