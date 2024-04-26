Two killed, six injured as drunk driver rams tempo into pedestrians, bikers in Palghar district

Palghar, Apr 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six injured, some of them seriously, after a drunk man driving a tempo knocked down pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Wada area on Wednesday night, he said. The police have arrested the tempo driver but are yet to share his details.

The tempo first hit pedestrians Ashok Kalingada (36) and Ajinkya Berde (35), killing them on the spot. The drunk driver then rammed the vehicle into a few two-wheelers, injuring six persons, a police official said.

The injured individuals have been admitted to a local hospital where some of them are said to be in critical condition, he said.

The station house officer of Wada police station said the tempo driver has been booked under the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR NR