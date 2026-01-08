Two killed, six injured as truck hits tempo in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed while six others sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit the tempo they were in head-on near Kakda village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the tempo was heading to Budhana from Muzaffarnagar. Those killed were identified as Gulshana (40) and Ashifa (10), ASP (Rural) Gajendra Singh said.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind, and efforts are on to trace and arrest him, the ASP added. PTI COR ABN ARI