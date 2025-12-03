Two killed, six injured as truck rams e-rickshaw in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Two people, including a 60-year-old woman, were killed and six others seriously injured after a truck hit an e-rickshaw here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victims were identified as Jamila (60) and Shiva (15), who were travelling in the e-rickshaw when the truck rammed it from behind near Shahpur town, they said.

Shahpur SHO Rohit Chaudhary said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle. A search has been launched to trace him, the SHO added.