Two killed, six injured in car-truck collision in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six injured when a car collided with a truck near a village here on the Kanpur road, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night when a car carrying passengers from Jhansi bus stand towards Orai collided with an oncoming truck near Bachhawali village. Another truck approaching from behind also rammed into the car, Circle Officer (Sadar) Alok Kumar said.

Neetu (38) and Saurabh (37) died on the spot, while six others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a medical college for treatment, Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway, police added.