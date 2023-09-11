Two killed, six injured in road accident

Dibrugarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a police officer said on Monday.

Advertisment

The car collided with a speeding truck in the Lepetkata area of the district on Sunday night, killing a woman and the driver of the vehicle on the spot, the officer said.

The car passengers were returning from Chabua, about 25 km from here, after attending a family function.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Puspa Surekha Agarwal of Guwahati while the identity of the driver was yet to be ascertained.

Advertisment

The injured have been admitted to the Sankardeva Hospital here and the condition of three was stated to be critical.

The injured have been identified as Satish Agarwal, Pompy Agarwal, Krishna Agarwal, Nirmal Agarwal, Naman Agarwal and Golu Agarwal.

The truck had been seized but its driver was absconding. PTI COR DG RG